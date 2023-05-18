Amad Diallo has posted a teasing and somewhat cryptic message on his social media accounts ahead of his return to Manchester United.

Sunderland's defeat against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals means that Amad will almost certainly not be returning to Wearside.

The 20-year-old will now likely get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and he if is to go out on loan again, it will almost certainly be to a top-tier club.

However, all eyes turned to social media once again on Wednesday night as Amad posted another message to Sunderland fans. The IIvorian took to Twitter with a compilation of pictures of himself playing for Sunderland accompanied by the caption: "One day we will meet again".

