Amad Diallo's cryptic and teasing message to Sunderland fans that supporters will love
Amad Diallo has posted a teasing and somewhat cryptic message on his social media accounts ahead of his return to Manchester United.
Sunderland's defeat against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals means that Amad will almost certainly not be returning to Wearside.
The 20-year-old will now likely get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and he if is to go out on loan again, it will almost certainly be to a top-tier club.
With Amad now set to return to Manchester United, the attacker posted a lengthy thank you to Sunderland fans on social media, with his parent club also sending their well wishes to their player ahead of his return to Old Trafford.
However, all eyes turned to social media once again on Wednesday night as Amad posted another message to Sunderland fans. The IIvorian took to Twitter with a compilation of pictures of himself playing for Sunderland accompanied by the caption: "One day we will meet again".
In other news, speculation remains rife about the future of head coach Tony Mowbray with talk suggesting that the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers manager will be replaced at the Academy of Light.