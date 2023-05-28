Former Sunderland loanee Amad is open to returning to Sunderland but only if Tony Mowbray is to remain as the club's head coach, according to reports.

That's after the recent speculation regarding the ex-Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough manager's future following the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a report from The Sun newspaper has claimed that Amad would be open to returning to Sunderland on loan from Manchester United... but only if Mowbray was to remain in charge.

Amad himself has left the door open to return to Sunderland "one day" after his successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's defeat against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals meant that many assumed that Amad would almost certainly not be returning to Wearside.

It has been suggested that the 20-year-old will now likely get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and if he was to go out on loan again, it would be to a top-tier club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, taking to Twitter, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I hope that one day we will see each other again. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING."

Amad has also twice commented directly on the story linking him with a return back to Sunderland adding the handshake emoji to the article involving himself and Mowvray posted on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad