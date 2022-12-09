West Brom handed major boost ahead of Sunderland clash as Leicester City ‘lead race’ for Huddersfield Town star

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom handed contract boost ahead of Sunderland trip

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley has activated a clause in his current contract to keep him at the Hawthorns until 2024. Having played 150 games for the Baggies, Bartley sees his current two-year deal extended by a year.

After joining West Brom from Swansea City in 2018, Bartley has played a key role for the Baggies during their Championship and Premier League campaign since his arrival, however, he has seen his game time limited this season, making just nine appearances in all competitions. However, the 31 year old started and completed the Baggies’ last three league games before the break for the Qatar World Cup, hinting that he may be in-line for a start against the Black Cats on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Bartley last month, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan described him as one of the best defenders in the Championship. Corberan told the Express and Star: "Before I signed here, I knew how important Kyle Bartley is, how important he has been for the club.

"My target is for him to recover the best of him. I have coached many times against him, and he is one of the best centre backs in the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley has extended his stay at the Hawthorns and could feature against Sunderland on Monday night (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Leicester City ‘interested’ in Huddersfield Town star

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports in the Sun, Leicester City are ‘leading the race’ to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara. Camara, 19, has starred for the Terriers this season but, despite recently signing a new deal at the club, could be on the move in January with three Premier League sides, including the Foxes, rumoured to be interested in his services.