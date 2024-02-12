Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale believes there are promising signs that Nazariy Rusyn is beginning to find his feet at Sunderland after another encouraging performance against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Rusyn had been recalled to the starting XI after his game-changing cameo against Middlesbrough, and though he wasn't on the scoresheet this time around the rousing reception given to him by the Stadium of Light faithful when he was replaced late in the contest reflected his display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusyn's work ethic has endeared him to Sunderland supporters since his summer arrival and Beale believes you can also begin to see that his team mates are beginning to exploit his movement in the final third. Beale is likely to keep rotating his striker options during a busy schedule this week, but it is clear that the 25-year-old will have a crucial part to play.

"I think we're seeing the player that the club bought in the summer," Beale said.

"I think we're seeing it more and more every game. The striker is there to score goals and we know that, but his work ethic for the team is really important. We want to be an aggressive team, we want to go and press the opposition and he certainly brings that.

"The more and more he plays, the more I think you'll see our midfield picking his runs. I think his movement is actually good, where we haven't played with a striker this season.. do we always see his movement? Can we look forward quicker? We're working on that. Naturally, you want to click your fingers and it all starts to work straight away, but I'm seeing good signs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale revealed after the draw with Middlesbrough that Rusyn's family were now with the striker on Wearside, something he feels is understandably having a hugely positive impact.

"“His family are here now, so I’ve seen a difference in him," Beale said.