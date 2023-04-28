The Hornets have slipped to 13th in the table after winning just two of nine games under Wilder, who became the club’s third head coach of the season in March.

It has therefore been suggested Watford have little to play for as they head into their final two fixtures of the campaign. In contrast, Sunderland have climbed to sixth in the table, with Tony Mowbray’s side looking to secure a play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a huge admirer of Tony,” said Wilder when asked about Sunderland and his side’s motivation levels. "I’ve known him a long time and he’s done an absolutely terrific job wherever he’s been.

Watford boss Chris Wilder. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“I played against him as a player and have watched his managerial career, and he’s had a fabulous one.

“I’m envious of course because they have something to play for, we have something to play for and we all know we should have something a little bit more to play for, but we haven’t and have to blame ourselves for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I’m an admirer of Tony and it’s a huge football club, and it’s a massive test.

“I got asked this week about motivation. I have to say I feel that through my period as a manager I have had to motivate teams from where they have been to where I’ve taken them to, or helped take them to.

“Motivation has to come from within. Sometimes on a wet, Saturday afternoon in January I might have to raise those levels a little bit, if you are in an FA Cup third round away to some obscure Northern team. I won’t say who it could be but I have one in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad