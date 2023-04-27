News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland

The Sunderland team to face Watford - including two changes for Tony Mowbray's side: predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Watford at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

The Black Cats moved up to sixth in the table following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom and are now well placed to finish in the play-offs.

Yet it’s still likely Sunderland will have to win their remaining two games to finish in the top six, with several teams right on their tails.

Here’s our predicted XI to face Watford this weekend.

It’s easy to forget this is still the 22-year-old’s first season in the Championship given his impressive performances this campaign.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

It’s easy to forget this is still the 22-year-old’s first season in the Championship given his impressive performances this campaign. Photo: Martin Swinney

Gooch’s versatility has been important in recent weeks due to defensive injuries, with the side switching between a back four and back three.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Gooch’s versatility has been important in recent weeks due to defensive injuries, with the side switching between a back four and back three. Photo: Frank Reid

Injuries to Danny Batth and Dan Ballard meant Hume had to play in a more central role against West Brom, yet he adapted well.

3. CB: Trai Hume

Injuries to Danny Batth and Dan Ballard meant Hume had to play in a more central role against West Brom, yet he adapted well. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunday’s win at The Hawthorns capped off an emotional weekend for the 28-year-old, whose wife gave birth before he travelled to the West Midlands the night before the game.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Sunday’s win at The Hawthorns capped off an emotional weekend for the 28-year-old, whose wife gave birth before he travelled to the West Midlands the night before the game. Photo: Frank Reid

