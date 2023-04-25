News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland sell over 40,000 tickets for Watford clash with lower bowl sold out

Sunderland are expected to welcome a bumper crowd to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

By James Copley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The Black Cats face Watford on Wearside in the Championship this coming Saturday with a lot on the line for Tony Mowbray’s men. A win would significantly boost Sunderland’s play-off hopes after the win against West Brom last Sunday, though much will depend on how their Championship rivals fare over the coming days.

The Wearsiders are sixth with 65 points from 44 games but Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand over the Black Cats and can secure a play-off place if they win their remaining three games but they do face-off against league-leaders Burnley on Tuesday evening.

West Brom also have a game in hand against Sunderland. However, Mowbray’s men will be backed by a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with over 40,000 fans expected. Sunderland’s website shows that the lower bowl is completely sold out with a smattering of tickets remaining in the concourse.

Sunderland fans
