Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom at The Hawthorns with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.

Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.

The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players throughout the day.

