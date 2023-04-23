News you can trust since 1873
44 brilliant snaps of 1,981 Sunderland fans celebrating with players after West Brom win - photo gallery

Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom at The Hawthorns with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.

Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.

The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players throughout the day.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland are in the top-six with two games left to play in the Championship. Photo: Ian Horrocks

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland are in the top-six with two games left to play in the Championship. Photo: Ian Horrocks

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland are in the top-six with two games left to play in the Championship. Photo: Ian Horrocks

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland are in the top-six with two games left to play in the Championship. Photo: Ian Horrocks

