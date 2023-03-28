News you can trust since 1873
Watch Leeds United striker score stunning Sunderland strike - and Luke O’Nien’s brilliant reaction

Joe Gelhardt has prepared for Sunderland’s clash with Burnley in the best possible way.

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST

In a training ground video released by the club, Gelhardt is seen scoring a sublime overhead kick in a small-sided game. A cross from Jack Clarke, one that the winger goes onto comment was the sole reason for Gelhardt’s strike, is hammered home by the Leeds United loanee.

The goal causes a fantastic reaction from his teammates, none more so than Luke O’Nien who falls to the ground in sheer disbelief at its quality.

Joe Gelhardt (Picture by FRANK REID)
