Watch Leeds United striker score stunning Sunderland strike - and Luke O’Nien’s brilliant reaction
Joe Gelhardt has prepared for Sunderland’s clash with Burnley in the best possible way.
By Joe Buck
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST
In a training ground video released by the club, Gelhardt is seen scoring a sublime overhead kick in a small-sided game. A cross from Jack Clarke, one that the winger goes onto comment was the sole reason for Gelhardt’s strike, is hammered home by the Leeds United loanee.
The goal causes a fantastic reaction from his teammates, none more so than Luke O’Nien who falls to the ground in sheer disbelief at its quality.