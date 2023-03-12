The 19-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Bristol City having joined the club from FC Guernsey at a young age but is now attracting interest from Spurs, according to football journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Sun reported last month that Newcastle United and West Ham are both keeping tabs on Scott alongside Tottenham, with the midfielder rated at around £25million. Scott has chipped in with six Championship goal contributions (five assists and one goal) so far this campaign.

Interestingly, Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke, 22, has managed 13 goal contributions in the league (six assists and seven goals) for the Black Cats. Before his season-ending injury, 26-year-old Ross Stewart matched Clarke’s goal 13 contributions (10 goals and three assists).

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Alex Scott of Bristol City during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate on February 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Birmingham City star taken to hospital

Krystian Bielik was taken to hospital yesterday after being substituted for the second Birmingham City match running.

The Poland international was playing for the first time since being stretchered off against Huddersfield Town but lasted only half an hour after being kicked in the face by Rotherham United’s Hakeem Odoffin.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace said: “Krys’ two front teeth got kicked out, he’s in a bad old way. “He has gone to hospital now. I think you could see for the first 25-30 minutes how vital he is for us in there.