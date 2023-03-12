News you can trust since 1873
£25m-rated midfielder with fewer goals than Jack Clarke wanted by Tottenham and Newcastle

Bristol City youngster Alex Scott is said to be the subject of transfer interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

By James Copley
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The 19-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Bristol City having joined the club from FC Guernsey at a young age but is now attracting interest from Spurs, according to football journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Sun reported last month that Newcastle United and West Ham are both keeping tabs on Scott alongside Tottenham, with the midfielder rated at around £25million. Scott has chipped in with six Championship goal contributions (five assists and one goal) so far this campaign.

Interestingly, Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke, 22, has managed 13 goal contributions in the league (six assists and seven goals) for the Black Cats. Before his season-ending injury, 26-year-old Ross Stewart matched Clarke’s goal 13 contributions (10 goals and three assists).

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Alex Scott of Bristol City during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate on February 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
