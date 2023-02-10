The 30-year-old centre-back, who is on loan from Sunderland, came off the bench during the Millers’ goalless draw against Sheffield United, but had to be substituted just 30 seconds after coming on following a clash of heads.

Clubs have to follow the FA's 'Return to Play' guidelines before a player who has suffered a concussion can return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing the player remains symptom free it is a six-day programme.

Bailey Wright joined Rotherham on loan from Sunderland in January. Picture by FRANK REID

When asked about Wright ahead of Rotherham’s game against Blackpool, Millers boss Matt Taylor said: "He has taken every day as it comes and had various tests on each day. So far, he's passing those tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a strange one; a collision across his jaw and cheek which knocked him out momentarily. But he seems to be on the mend.

"He had a headache afterwards, but on a daily basis he has improved. He has not trained with the group yet, but he will go through his last concussion protocol with a view to being available on Saturday.

"But within that, we have to be careful because the type of player who he is, I can guarantee he will put his head into a dangerous area and the last thing we want is another concussion on top of the one he already has.