Geldhardt, 20, has signed for the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United and is the club’s only available centre-forward following Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury.

After making his Sunderland debut against Millwall, Geldhardt was cup-tied for the Black Cats’ FA Cup defeat against Fulham but has been showcasing his ability at the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's sharp, he can pose a threat in behind,” said Batth when asked about his new team-mate. “He's different to what we've had in Ross but good players don't take too long to get used to playing with each other.

Joe Geldhardt playing for Sunderland at Millwall.

“I've got no doubt that all those boys up front can start sliding balls in for him. He can be a pest in the box and get across a defender. He can hold the ball up, he's strong, so I hope we see the best of him.”

While Sunderland are short of recognised strikers, the squad is full of creative players such as Manchester United loanee Amad, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Alex Pritchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone will get behind him and he'll do well for us,” Batth added when discussing Geldhardt’s arrival.

“And we have other players who can score. Clarkey is working on his game all the time and will come up with goals, Amad, Pat, Pritch, we have goals in the team.

"Some days I go into training and think 'oh it's going to be a long day!'. Attack vs defence and I have Amad and Patrick playing one-twos and teasing me. But it's good practice at the end of the day because it's not too often you come up against players of that level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart’s injury setback has hindered Sunderland’s play-off chances, yet Tony Mowbray’s side remain just two points behind sixth-place West Brom.

“You look at the table and we're in a decent position,” explained Batth. We're not up there with Burnley and Sheffield United but we're not down the bottom.

"In my eyes it's all to play for. If you put a good week together, you're going to be thinking this, that and the other.

"If you have a bad week you're going to be looking over your shoulder, so it's all about taking it one step at a time. Let's just try and win the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland will also take confidence from their two games against a Fulham side sitting eighth in the Premier League, drawing the original tie at Craven Cottage before narrowly losing the replay.

“Obviously we've lost the game but we have to realise how far we've come,” said Batth. “You're playing against top players, international players and players who are getting results against Chelsea and these teams.