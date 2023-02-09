The Black Cats had been playing without a recognised centre-forward all night, with midfielder Abdoullah Ba operating in the false nine position.

Yet Batth’s late cameo in the final third - while it may not be a long-term solution - provided a brief lifeline, as the defender flicked a header forward and allowed Jewison Bennette to make it 3-2 in stoppage-time.

"I don’t mind going up there to be honest," said Batth after the game. “It’s just a matter of trying to cause a few problems for the other team towards the end.”

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Ultimately it was too little too late, as Sunderland bowed out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage, yet they can still take encouragement after holding their own against Premier League opposition.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts to stick

After taking the lead through Harry Wilson’s strike in the first half, Fulham brought on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira at half-time.

The substitutes combined as Mitrovic set up Pereira to make it 2-0 in front of the Roker End, with the former subsequently receiving stick for his previous spell at Newcastle.

Asked about the boos from Sunderland fans, the striker replied "Yeah, love it. Well, I’m a Geordie boy, so they don’t like me here! I knew it before. Good atmosphere, and I think a lot of Newcastle fans will be happy as well.”

Mitrovic’s change of footwear

Before Fulham’s second goal, Sunderland almost drew level when Patrick Roberts forced a fine save from goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

The chance actually came when the visitors were playing with 10 men, as Mitrovic was changing his boots on the side of the pitch while Sunderland charged forward.

Fulham boss watches from the press box

In the dugout, Fulham were without head coach Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban for receiving five yellow cards this season.

While assistant Luis Boa Morte ran proceedings from the side of the pitch, Silva watched from the press box and was rather animated from the stands.

"First of all, congratulations to Sunderland because they made it hard for us," said Silva after the match.

"It was a really good FA Cup tie and I think we deserved to go through."

A tribute for Chris Collier

In the 10th minute there was a round of applause for lifelong Sunderland fan and British Army captain Chris Collier, who sadly passed away last week.

Chris’ picture was shown on the big screen at the Stadium of Light as fans paid their respects.

A loud reaction following Chris Rigg’s introduction

Sunderland’s nine-man bench once again included several academy players, including 15-year-old Chris Rigg, 16-year-old Tom Watson and 17-year-old Zak Johnson.

Like in the Black Cats’ previous two FA Cup matches, Rigg was brought on in the second half, making his first senior appearance at the Stadium of Light.