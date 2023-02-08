News you can trust since 1873
Amad takes a shot for Sunderland against Fulham.

'Biggest threat': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Fulham FA Cup defeat - including one 8

Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
2 hours ago

The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Will perhaps feel he could have done better with Wilson’s opener, though he was perhaps unsighted by players in front of him. Unfortunate that a brilliant save from Mitrovic still resulted in the second goal as the striker manage to assist Periera. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 6

Lost the ball in dangerous areas too often during the opening exchanges but had a good second half, crunching into tackles in now trademark fashion and getting forward when he could. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Danny Batth - 6

Felt he was fouled in the build up to Fulham’s third goal, but then promptly went up front and assisted Bennette with a thumping header. Steady at the back. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Aji Alese - 7

Showed really good energy to get forward throughout the game and it paid off when he was able to produce the assist for Clarke. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

