'Biggest threat': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Fulham FA Cup defeat - including one 8
Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.
Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.
It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the Stadium of Light: