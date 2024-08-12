Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have touted for a loan swoop for a Premier League centre forward

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already hinted towards the possibility of Sunderland-linked striker Dane Scarlett leaving the Premier League club on loan this summer.

The Black Cats are still very much in the hunt for reinforcements at the point of attack having been frustrated in their efforts to recruit a new centre forward in recent weeks. On Sunday evening, Sports Illustrated published a report suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ side hold ‘significant interest’ in Scarlett, who would ideally be brought in to supplement the arrival of a more senior figure as well.

The 20-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, but was recalled early by his parent club having been limited to just 146 minutes of Championship football over the course of 12 outings. The campaign prior, Scarlett scored six times in 40 appearances for Porstmouth.

And speaking about the player following his return to North London at the end of December, Postecoglou seemingly suggested that Spurs would have a decision to make over whether or not to sanction another departure for him this summer, if a suitable opportunity were to present itself.

The Australian said: “Good to get Dane back and obviously the loan didn't work out for him at Ipswich, which is disappointing for him and disappointing for us because the reason we sent him out on loan was to get some game-time, rhythm and develop.

“It hasn't worked out that way so it made sense to bring him back. He is back training with us and becomes available from January 1st again. Then it is up to him. He will stay with us until the rest of the year and we'll see how he trains and what opportunities may or may not come along, so we'll address those situations then.”

Scarlett recorded just 19 minutes of Premier League football after being recalled to Spurs last term, and a further report from Football.London has reiterated the potential for him to seal an exit between now and the end of the month.

The online outlet claim that the forward’s future has been put ‘in doubt’ after he failed to get off the bench during a pre-season tour of Asia that included matches against Vissel Kobe, K-League Allstars, and Bayern Munich. Scarlett was involved in friendlies prior to the tour against Hearts and QPR, but evidently did not impress enough to convince of Postecoglou of the need for his continued inclusion.