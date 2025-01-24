Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The promising Sunderland defender has admitted his transfer future is uncertain as the deadline approaches

Sunderland defender Oli Bainbridge has admitted his transfer future this month is “up in the air” after returning from Scotland.

The full-back joined Kilmarnock in Scotland last summer on a season-long long but was recalled by Sunderland early after making just six league appearances and one Europa Conference league start during his time at the club.

“At the minute it's all up in the air,” the 19-year-old told The Echo when asked about his transfer future in January after his recall. “Obviously, there's not too long left of January, so we'll have to see there. But again, it'll be sort of a conversation with me and the club and we'll just have to see where that goes.”

Though his stay at Kilmarnock was cut short after perhaps not going the way the young defender had first envisaged, Bainbridge was full of praise for the club and their staff.

“Yeah, it got a little bit difficult, but the experience I've sort of learned from and got over there, coming back in straight away, putting it to practice,” Bainbridge said when reflecting on his stint north of the border. “I think just seeing different styles of football, playing against men, I think it's always going to stand you in good stead for when you come back here.

“I couldn't ask for much more from the lads, all the coaching staff, they were brilliant with us (at Kilmarnock). The coaches straight away came in and said, we're here to help you as well. The players as well, coming in, knowing I'm a young lad, especially getting thrown in at the deep end, early doors, they looked after us really well.

“Just towards the end, I wasn't getting enough game times as myself and Sunderland would have liked, which is unfortunate, but that was the only main reason. I've still got nothing bad to say about Kilmarnock, just wanting to get a few more games.”

Bainbridge was thrown in at the deep end at Kilmarnock and made his senior debut away at Celtic Park during a 4-0 defeat Afterwards boss Derek McInnes said the defender’s display was a positive to take from the drubbing. “I cannot really ask for much more in terms of stadiums, the atmospheres you're experiencing,” Bainbridge added. “And in Europe, although it was a qualification game, it may never come round again. So, I'm definitely going to take that as a positive.”

Graeme Murty, Sunderland under-21s lead coach, speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Benfica B in the PL International Cup, in which Bainbridge started, added: “Obviously, he loved the loan. He's got nothing but good things to say about Kilmarnock.

“We're really grateful to them for taking him. He's had some brilliant experiences and we'll look at making sure we get what's right for him. Moving forward, he's had a game earlier and he's had this game today where he's getting to a period where you can tell he hasn't played.

“So he's a little bit fatigued. So we have to protect him as well. But once again, that experience against dynamic wingers where they switch the ball really well and they put your 1v1 bit under real pressure. It's great for him. I think when he looks back on it, he'll be really happy with what he did. Albeit, I think he's a wee bit tired now.”