Jack Clarke has been in superb form for Sunderland so far this seasonJack Clarke has been in superb form for Sunderland so far this season
Jack Clarke has been in superb form for Sunderland so far this season

'Unplayable': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC half-season player grade photos as winger bags A* and rising star an A+

Sunderland head into 2024 with their play-off aspirations still very much alive, with the gap to sixth just two points ahead of Preston North End’s visit to the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 1st Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT

And yet it has been a bumpy campaign so far, with a youthful group showing a fair amount of inconsistency and with Tony Mowbray departing the club in early December.

With the season just passing the halfway stage, we’ve reviewed the progress of each player to make a Championship appearance so far...

His contributions have arguably been less eye-catching than last season, mainly because Sunderland are a better side all round and give up fewer chances. His command of his box remains excellent given his age and his distribution continues to improve. B+

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON

Arguably Sunderland’s best player through the first half of the campaign, consistently excellent both in his defensive work and his ability to break forward and support the team’s attacks. Had kickstarted his Sunderland career after two injury-hit seasons, making the disappointment of his recent knee injury all the more acute. A

2. NIALL HUGGINS

Has performed well when fit, but has seen his progress disrupted by hamstring problems. Will be keen to try and stay fit for the second half of the season. Adds a much better balance to the side with the ability to support and overlap Jack Clarke - but needs a run of games. C+

3. DENNIS CIRKIN

One of a few in the team whose consistency is such that you forget how young they really are. Mike Dodds recently described him as one of the best defenders in the division and it’s impossible to argue. If he can start converting more of his chances in the opposition box and cut out some unnecessary yellows, he is going to the very top. A

4. DAN BALLARD

