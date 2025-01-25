'Unacceptable' - Sunderland fans fume after lacklustre Plymouth Argyle display in Championship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland supporters have been quick to voice their feelings after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.
The Black Cats were below par throughout the game but looked to have snatched the win when Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume scored after Ryan Hardie’s opener. But substitute Nathanael Ogbeta scored in stoppage time to mean the hosts missed a huge chance to cut the gap to the top two.
Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to the result and performance when asked by The Echo for their thoughts:
One Sunderland fan said: “his one is on Le Bris - set a terrible tone for the game sitting Rigg and Mayenda suggesting that we could take our foot off the gas and still win.”
Mark Cuthbert added: “One point out of six from them is simply unacceptable for a team chasing automatics.”
Charlie Sutton said: “That’s the end of our automatic challenge. It was a terrible performance from beginning to end. Their first goal as unprofessional defending as I have seen.”
Cameron Phillips wrote: “As much as I love RLB and what he’s done so far I’m baffled by his negative defensive tactics late. In games, letting teams come onto us. Just not good enough today.”
Josh said: “Are we forgetting our squad cost us about 8 million we are massively overachieving can’t expect a load of full top-drawer players week in week out without fail without spending a bit more than we do.”
John wrote: “Sorry but not to be able to get up for a game against bottom of the league at home is unacceptable, no urgency at all, cried out for two up top today poor team selection and poor performance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.