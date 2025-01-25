Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland slipped up against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters have been quick to voice their feelings after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

The Black Cats were below par throughout the game but looked to have snatched the win when Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume scored after Ryan Hardie’s opener. But substitute Nathanael Ogbeta scored in stoppage time to mean the hosts missed a huge chance to cut the gap to the top two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to the result and performance when asked by The Echo for their thoughts:

One Sunderland fan said: “his one is on Le Bris - set a terrible tone for the game sitting Rigg and Mayenda suggesting that we could take our foot off the gas and still win.”

Mark Cuthbert added: “One point out of six from them is simply unacceptable for a team chasing automatics.”

Charlie Sutton said: “That’s the end of our automatic challenge. It was a terrible performance from beginning to end. Their first goal as unprofessional defending as I have seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Phillips wrote: “As much as I love RLB and what he’s done so far I’m baffled by his negative defensive tactics late. In games, letting teams come onto us. Just not good enough today.”

Josh said: “Are we forgetting our squad cost us about 8 million we are massively overachieving can’t expect a load of full top-drawer players week in week out without fail without spending a bit more than we do.”

John wrote: “Sorry but not to be able to get up for a game against bottom of the league at home is unacceptable, no urgency at all, cried out for two up top today poor team selection and poor performance.”