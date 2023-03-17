News you can trust since 1873
Two Sunderland youngsters rewarded with international call-ups after Norwich and Sheffield United goals

Sunderland duo Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut have been called up to France’s under-20s squad for three friendly matches this month.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:34 GMT- 1 min read

The Black Cats will face Luton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, before the Championship takes a two-week break for March’s international fixtures.

After representing France at younger age groups, Michut, 20, will be hoping to make his first appearance for the under-20s side, following his first Sunderland goal against Sheffield United.

The PSG loanee had to wait until December to make his first start in the Championship, but has started seven of the side’s last nine league fixtures.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Ba, who signed a five-year deal on Wearside last summer, has also impressed in recent weeks, scoring his first Black Cats goal in the side’s 1-0 win at Norwich.

France’s under-20s squad will face USA (March 22), Netherlands (March 25) and England in Marbella as they prepare for this summer’s Under-20s World Cup.

In terms of senior call-ups, Sunderland defenders Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume have been named in Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Michael O'Neill’s side will travel to San Marino on Thursday, March 23, before facing Finland at Windsor Park on Sunday March 26.

Manchester United loanee Amad has also been named in Ivory Coast’s squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros on Friday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 28.

Sunderland’s first game after the international break is against Burnley on Friday, March 31, after the Championship match was moved forward for TV broadcast.

