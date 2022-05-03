Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools manager Graeme Lee was one of a number of ex-pros and legends to take to the field at the Suit Direct Stadium to help raise both money and awareness for wife Gemma and her battle against brain cancer.

After her diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumour, Gemma has been able to continue her fight thanks to a trial drug based in Germany at the cost of around £5,000-a-month.

The medication has helped to stabilise Gemma’s condition as she continues to raise awareness of the illness.

Grant Leadbitter during the charity match.

He said: “It was great to see some of the players come out.

“They’re all not only top players, and have been through their careers, but they’re top people as well.

“To come here and support us, I just can’t thank them enough.”

Sunderland’s rivals reveal losses

In other news, Sunderland’s play-off semi-final rivals Sheffield Wednesday have revealed losses in their latest set of accounts.

The Star reports that the financial effects of the pandemic were clear to see for the Sheffield club.

The Owls saw their match receipts and associated turnover for the year ending July 2021 pretty much halved as it fell to £7,894,000 from £15,123,000.