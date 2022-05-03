Pools manager Graeme Lee was one of a number of ex-pros and legends to take to the field at the Suit Direct Stadium to help raise both money and awareness for wife Gemma and her battle against brain cancer.
After her diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumour, Gemma has been able to continue her fight thanks to a trial drug based in Germany at the cost of around £5,000-a-month.
The medication has helped to stabilise Gemma’s condition as she continues to raise awareness of the illness.
Most Popular
-
1
How Sunderland’s staggering 30,847 average attendance compares with Leeds United, Newcastle United & Co ahead of bumper Sheffield Wednesday crowd
-
2
The financial challenges for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus due to Madrox involvement if Sunderland win promotion via the League One play-offs
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday reveal away allocation for play-off first-leg clash against Sunderland at Stadium of Light
-
4
The League One team of the season based on stats: One Sunderland, one Sheffield Wednesday, one Wigan and two Rotherham stars included
-
5
Injury to Everton striker major blow but these two Sunderland players will be key against Sheffield Wednesday - Stephen Elliott
Both Cattermole and Leadbitter turned out for the event, with Lee playing tribute to the ex-professionals.
He said: “It was great to see some of the players come out.
“They’re all not only top players, and have been through their careers, but they’re top people as well.
“To come here and support us, I just can’t thank them enough.”
Sunderland’s rivals reveal losses
In other news, Sunderland’s play-off semi-final rivals Sheffield Wednesday have revealed losses in their latest set of accounts.
The Star reports that the financial effects of the pandemic were clear to see for the Sheffield club.
The Owls saw their match receipts and associated turnover for the year ending July 2021 pretty much halved as it fell to £7,894,000 from £15,123,000.
That means that Wednesday’s losses for the year - before taxation - are £25,780,000, even more than the £24,084,000 that was lost in 2020.
Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday clash in the first leg of the League One play-offs on Friday evening.