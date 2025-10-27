Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday afternoon

Troy Deeney has included Sunderland trio Robin Roefs, Granit Xhaka, and Wilson Isidor in his Premier League Team of the Week following the Black Cats’ late victory over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

After falling behind early on, Regis Le Bris’ men battled back to put in a stellar display at Stamford Bridge, with Isidor finding an equaliser before half-time and substitute Chemsdine Talbi sealing all three points in West London with a stoppage time winner.

The result means that Sunderland are now fourth in the Premier League table after nine matches, and in his weekly column for BBC Sport, Deeney was quick to pick out a number of talents who caught his eye - not just on Saturday, but across the early knockings of the campaign writ large.

What did Troy Deeney say about Sunderland stars Robin Roefs, Granit Xhaka, and Wilson Isidor?

Speaking about Roefs’ display in the capital, the pundit said: “I did not think he made loads of great saves but he made some big ones. A massive performance for Sunderland away at Chelsea. These are the games where you need your key players to step up. I thought he was pivotal for them in crucial moments.”

Turning his attention to Xhaka, Deeney said: “Loads of people will look at all of the new signings, look at the young players that Sunderland have. Xhaka is the general on that pitch. He organises, tackles, has people doing his running for him. He reminds me of what John Terry used to be like at Chelsea towards the end of his career. He's just a level above everyone else. The way he wraps the passes in, he gets everything right. For me, he was sensational.”

Finally, on Isidor - who hit his fourth goal of the season over the weekend - the former striker said: “He's really taken to the Premier League much more than I thought he would. I thought he would struggle if I'm being 100% honest. He didn't set the world alight in the Championship, he only got 13 goals, which is pretty poor considering the team ended up getting promoted. He's also a bit gangly, a bit crude, but he's done really well in the Premier League. Maybe stepping up has forced him to raise his game.”

The rest of Deeney’s XI is made up of Aston Villa duo Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa, Leeds United defender Joe Rodon, Tottenham Hotspur talent Micky van de Ven, Burnley full-back Quilindschy Hartman, Leeds midfielder Brendan Aaronson, Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo, and Burnley striker Zian Flemming. Deeney’s manager of the week was Brentford’s Keith Andrews.