The reported Sunderland target has been released and will become a free agent this month

Manchester United are set to release Omari Forson when his contract expires this summer.

The 19-year-old England youth international debuted for Manchester United’s first team in February but is set to leave the club when his deal runs out this month. Reports state that thereare several clubs already keen on signing Forson.

Teams will owe the Red Devils compensation for the player’s development at the Premier League if the winger does exit Old Trafford this summer as expected. Forson has been in the Red Devils’ academy since 2019.

Reports in January suggested that the three major North East clubs - Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United - were all monitoring the attacker and his contract situation at Old Trafford. It is, however, unclear whether the trio remains interested in Forson.