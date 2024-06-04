Sunderland will be looking to strengthen during this summer’s transfer window – and may revisit some deals they’ve explored in the past.
The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players in recent years, yet may have to tweak their model to add more experience to the squad. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be hoping the club can find the right balance, yet some of Sunderland’s former targets may no longer be available.
Here are some deals the Black Cats could revisit this summer and others they probably won’t.
1. Liam Millar (Basel FC) - Could revisit
Millar was tipped as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke back in January after impressing on loan at Preston. North End appear keen to re-sign the 24-year-old, yet finances could be an issue, while Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley have been linked with the Canadian international. Photo: George Wood
2. Jay Stansfield (Fulham) - Probably won’t
Stansfield was on Sunderland’s radar last summer but opted to sign for Championship rivals Birmingham on loan instead, where he scored 12 league goals. Fulham boss Marco Silva has said the 21-year-old will stay at Craven Cottage next season to challenge for a first-team place. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield) - Could revisit
A player who was strongly linked with Sunderland two years ago but instead signed for Huddersfield from AFC Wimbledon. The 22-year-old has made 81 Championship appearances for the Terriers over the last two seasons but will have to drop into League One if he stays at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Luciano Rodriguez (Liverpool Montevideo) - Probably won’t
Sunderland reportedly sent head of recruitment Stuart Harvey to South America to watch Rodriguez last year. It’s since been claimed the 20-year-old is attracting significant interest in Europe and is valued at an eight-figure fee. Photo: LUIS ROBAYO