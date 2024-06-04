Jack Rudoni playing for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)Jack Rudoni playing for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
Jack Rudoni playing for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Sunderland transfers: Nine deals Kristjaan Speakman could revisit and eight he probably won't: Photo gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
The summer transfer window is set to reopen this month – with Sunderland looking to strengthen their squad.

Sunderland will be looking to strengthen during this summer’s transfer window – and may revisit some deals they’ve explored in the past.

The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players in recent years, yet may have to tweak their model to add more experience to the squad. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be hoping the club can find the right balance, yet some of Sunderland’s former targets may no longer be available.

Here are some deals the Black Cats could revisit this summer and others they probably won’t.

Millar was tipped as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke back in January after impressing on loan at Preston. North End appear keen to re-sign the 24-year-old, yet finances could be an issue, while Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley have been linked with the Canadian international.

1. Liam Millar (Basel FC) - Could revisit

Millar was tipped as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke back in January after impressing on loan at Preston. North End appear keen to re-sign the 24-year-old, yet finances could be an issue, while Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley have been linked with the Canadian international. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Stansfield was on Sunderland’s radar last summer but opted to sign for Championship rivals Birmingham on loan instead, where he scored 12 league goals. Fulham boss Marco Silva has said the 21-year-old will stay at Craven Cottage next season to challenge for a first-team place.

2. Jay Stansfield (Fulham) - Probably won’t

Stansfield was on Sunderland’s radar last summer but opted to sign for Championship rivals Birmingham on loan instead, where he scored 12 league goals. Fulham boss Marco Silva has said the 21-year-old will stay at Craven Cottage next season to challenge for a first-team place. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
A player who was strongly linked with Sunderland two years ago but instead signed for Huddersfield from AFC Wimbledon. The 22-year-old has made 81 Championship appearances for the Terriers over the last two seasons but will have to drop into League One if he stays at the John Smith's Stadium.

3. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield) - Could revisit

A player who was strongly linked with Sunderland two years ago but instead signed for Huddersfield from AFC Wimbledon. The 22-year-old has made 81 Championship appearances for the Terriers over the last two seasons but will have to drop into League One if he stays at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Sunderland reportedly sent head of recruitment Stuart Harvey to South America to watch Rodriguez last year. It’s since been claimed the 20-year-old is attracting significant interest in Europe and is valued at an eight-figure fee.

4. Luciano Rodriguez (Liverpool Montevideo) - Probably won’t

Sunderland reportedly sent head of recruitment Stuart Harvey to South America to watch Rodriguez last year. It’s since been claimed the 20-year-old is attracting significant interest in Europe and is valued at an eight-figure fee. Photo: LUIS ROBAYO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Kristjaan SpeakmanSunderlandBlack Cats