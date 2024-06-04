Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jobe Bellingham delivered a lengthy interview on his future amid transfer interest last month

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but dropped several interesting hints during a recent interview.

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Sunderland midfielder in recent weeks with Tottenham and Newcastle United also said to be keen. Southampton, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are now all said to have joined the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old made 45 Championship appearances during his first season on Wearside, after arriving from Birmingham last summer, scoring seven goals for the Black Cats.

The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract wasn’t disclosed when he joined the club last summer when it was announced he’d signed a ‘long-term’ deal, which it's understood has another three years left to run.

Following the end of the season, Jobe sat down with Sunderland’s in-house club media department for an interview covering a wide range of topics from his plans for next season and reflections on a first campaign in red and white.

Here’s every word Jobe said on his Sunderland future, last season, settling in the North East and his goals for the upcoming campaign, including a cheeky kit release tease:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflections on the 2023-24 season

JB: “It's been a big learning experience. There's been a lot of ups and downs, as there is in any season. But I think for my first season there's been so much that it will stand me in good stead going into future seasons.

“I've obviously had the privilege of playing for a huge club, in front of huge fans, which brings different pressures. And you have to adapt and learn to that as well. As I said, I feel like I've learnt loads and I've grown and I've got even better as a player and as a person.

“People told me coming up here what to expect, but you never really understand until you come here. I was kind of wide-eyed and I thought, wow, this is amazing. About various things, like I said, the supporters, the players that we had here and the ambition.

“So yeah, I'd say it's definitely lived up to all of that. It lived up to that in probably the first few games, to be honest. I think coming to the end of the season now, I feel it a bit more because I'm part of the club, I feel more driven now, in terms of there's things that we need to put right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next season’s plans and improving

JB: “Yeah, I'd say put right and try and improve. There's been some tough things to take, you know what I mean? But yeah, I wouldn't change it because then you change, I suppose, the lessons that you learn from it. So yeah, I wouldn't change anything. But there's definitely been some more highs than lows, personally and growth-wise. So yeah, I wouldn't change anything. Let's see!

“When you're someone like I am, where I just want to hit the next milestone and keep improving and getting better, I feel quite desperate to improve and stuff. And sometimes it can make me a bit impatient, but yeah, it's definitely something important that you need to look back and be proud of yourself, really.

“Because there are things that I should be proud of myself for. But at the same time, I don't want to stand still and just look in the past. I want to make sure I keep improving and keep getting better. But definitely, at the end of the season, I can look back and be proud.”

Settling in the North East

JB: “I encourage everyone to play football here. And the North East is great in terms of people, how generous they are. I've not had one bad encounter with people on the streets in good and bad times. When they come up to me, they're so polite, they're so kind and they always have nice things to say. And that goes both ways, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But no, it's been a real positive experience in terms of people. I can't thank the fans enough for the support and just the generosity, really, they've shown me. I would definitely embrace it, the culture, and I'd recommend anyone to embrace it wherever they go. But I've really tried to embrace the club and the area as well. And that's not hard, I don't find, really.

“It's just getting out and getting about and seeing what there is. Because I've spent all my life in the same area, the same club. And I feel like I've been here much longer than a year, to be honest with you. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but yeah.

“I've tried to embrace the area and the club and the fans and the people as much as I can. And I think it's really helped me, definitely. As you say, it's helped me in bedding to the club and the area. So yeah, I'm really pleased with it. I've not really thought about anything to do next season yet.”

Goals for next season at Sunderland