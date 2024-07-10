Transfers: Scottish club 'weighing up' Sunderland player offer with defender already in training
Scottish club Queen’s Park are “weighing up” whether to make Sunderland an offer for Henry Fieldson.
The defender signed his first professional deal at the Black Cats last summer but the one-year contract is set to expire during the current window leaving Fieldson free to move elsewhere. However, the Wearsiders did state that the player had been offered a new deal when they released their retained list back in May.
Sunderland would have to be compensated under FA rules having played a significant part in Fieldson’s development at youth level should the defender leave. This would be decided by a tribunal if the two clubs couldn’t agree on a nominal fee. However, there is also a possibility that Fieldson could head north of the border on loan if a new deal with Sunderland is agreed.
The Daily Record states that Fieldson has been training with the Scottish club and that Sunderland are hoping the youngster can gain first-team experience.
