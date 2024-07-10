Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young Sunderland defender is the subject of interest from Queen’s Park in Scotland

Scottish club Queen’s Park are “weighing up” whether to make Sunderland an offer for Henry Fieldson.

The defender signed his first professional deal at the Black Cats last summer but the one-year contract is set to expire during the current window leaving Fieldson free to move elsewhere. However, the Wearsiders did state that the player had been offered a new deal when they released their retained list back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland would have to be compensated under FA rules having played a significant part in Fieldson’s development at youth level should the defender leave. This would be decided by a tribunal if the two clubs couldn’t agree on a nominal fee. However, there is also a possibility that Fieldson could head north of the border on loan if a new deal with Sunderland is agreed.