The Championship season starts this Saturday with Sunderland set to square off against Cardiff City in Wales.

The fixture will mark new head coach Régis Le Bris’ first competitive game in charge of the Black Cats since his arrival in the North East earlier this summer. The Frenchman will likely start Eliezer Mayenda up front for the game against Cardiff City after the striker’s decent showing during pre-season.

Sunderland, however, are still in the market for an experienced goalscoring striker during the summer window under Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Here, we take a look at the latest transfer headlines that you may have missed:

Sunderland and Birmingham City have reportedly missed out on Goduine Koyalipou.

HITC recently stated that Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia were leading in the chase to sign the 24-year-old winger, and it now appears that the race has been won.

“Hello! I’m very happy to be here, in the biggest club in Bulgaria. I can’t wait to play for you,” Koyalipu said after his move to CSKA Sofia was officially confirmed on Tuesday via Top Sport.

Elsewhere, Sunderland appear to have missed out on signing Ike Ugbo to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is expected to command a fee of around £2.5million in total with late interest from Sunderland muddying the picture for Sheffield Wednesday. However, the Sheffield Star has now stated that Ugbo is now expected to move to Hillsborough amid interest from Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have fended off interest from not only Sunderland but Stoke City and Birmingham City too.