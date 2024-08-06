The Sunderland man has been out injured for 15 months but has now returned to action

Graeme Murty has expressed his delight at Jake Waters’ return from injury.

The 18-year-old boyhood Sunderland fan started for the under-21s against Hebburn Town on Thursday evening after a whopping 15th-month lay-off with injury.

The striker played up front for Murty’s side during the 2-1 win, his first appearance of any kind since April 2023. Waters featured into the second half and produced a decent showing on his return to action before being substituted around the 60-minute mark.

“It's brilliant for him and he's really frustrated with himself because like all young people he wants everything right now,” Murty told The Echo after Sunderland under-21s 2-1 win over Hebburn Town in pre-season earlier this week.

“He wants to be back to the player he was before he got injured. He wants to play 90 minutes, he wants to train every day and we have to be really adult and really professional and make sure that we modify and moderate what he does just for his benefit.

“If he's been out for 12 months, I've said to him the minimum he needs to expect is 12 weeks of frustration whilst his touch comes back and while his understanding comes back and while his body finally starts to do what he wants it to, we're prepared to be patient and I think he's slightly less so.”

Ben Middlemas put Sunderland ahead against Hebburn Town before the hosts found an equaliser before half-time. Trey Ogunsuyi netted what turned out to be the winner in the second half before missing a penalty.