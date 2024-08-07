Alexandre Mendy’s camp has spoken out on his situation at Caen amid Sunderland transfer links this summer

One of Alexandre Mendy’s representatives has labelled events this summer at Caen as a “disgrace” aid transfer interest from Sunderland.

Mendy has been one of the strikers on Sunderland’s radar this summer, with the 30-year-old finishing top-scorer in the French second tier last season and expressing his desire to join Sunderland despite a takeover of Caen by Kylian Mbappe.

“A word is worth more than millions and what is happening today is a disgrace,” the unnamed advisor is quoted as saying to Foot Mertaco. “First of all, and to make things clear, I wanted to thank the Mbappe clan who welcomed Alex and showed their commitment to the player.

“It is important to clarify for the supporters that the new investors are not responsible for this situation. Today, it is Pierre-Antoine Capton and Olivier Pickeu who have committed to letting Alex go, even freely.

“After more than two months of negotiations, Pierre-Antoine Capton has never intervened to keep his commitments and I hold him primarily responsible. As a former footballer, I am astounded by the behaviour of the former management.

“How can we imagine that the player can be mentally ready for the upcoming season after having been betrayed in this way? I fight against all forms of injustice in this environment and what is happening at the moment is not tolerable.

“Trust has been broken. I would like to thank all the supporters for the messages of support for Alex, who carries SM Caen in his heart and who has always respected the institution.”

Caen have announced the signing of former Sunderland and West Brom man Yann M’Vila during the summer window - a big statement for the second-tier club after Mbappe’s takeover.

M’Vila signed a short-term deal at The Hawthorns in January and made nine appearances for the club, including just three starts. The 34-year-old was linked with a return to Sunderland, where he impressed on loan during the 2015-16 season, before joining West Brom.

The French international will likely pick up more playing time in the French second division and looks set to play an important role as Mbappe’s revolution at Caen gets underway.