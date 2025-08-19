The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and gossip from around the web ahead of the Brentford game this weekend

Sunderland’s summer of high-profile transfer activity shows no signs of slowing down, with the Black Cats linked to further deals following their 3-0 win over West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.

These fresh links come after Sunderland made a stunning start to life back in the top flight at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor capped a memorable afternoon as Le Bris handed eight debutants first-team opportunities.

With just under two weeks left before the window closes, Sunderland’s transfer business looks far from finished as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi continue to shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Sunderland linked with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey – but face competition from across Europe, with Stade Rennes making a concrete move for the 23-year-old. Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Rennes are prepared to pay more than £17million to land Brobbey, though they remain short of Ajax’s valuation. Negotiations are said to be ongoing, with Ajax open to further talks.

Brobbey, who managed just four Eredivisie goals last season, has been given the green light to leave Amsterdam and is believed to be seeking a fresh challenge. Sunderland, AS Roma and Stuttgart are all also considering the powerful forward, raising the possibility of a multi-club battle for his signature.

Rennes’ pursuit comes after they sold Arnaud Kalimuendo – scorer of 17 Ligue 1 goals last term – to Nottingham Forest for more than £25.2million. The French side, who finished a disappointing 12th last season, beat Marseille 1-0 on Friday night but are still in the market for a centre-forward to lead their line.

Ajax, meanwhile, are under pressure to sell players to raise funds for reinforcements. They are prioritising the addition of an experienced midfielder and a left-footed defender, and could use any money from Brobbey’s departure to accelerate those plans.

Sunderland linked with Leicester midfielder Harry Winks

According to fresh reports, Sunderland have joined Brentford in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, with interest also emerging from Valencia and Fiorentina.

Winks has been a regular for the Foxes since arriving from Tottenham in 2023, making 76 appearances in all competitions and featuring in both Championship fixtures so far this term. But with Leicester at risk of losing him for free next summer, there is a growing expectation they may be forced into a sale before deadline day.

The England international, capped 10 times, also has experience in Serie A from his loan spell with Sampdoria in 2022-23.

Official bid for Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí

Meanwhile, Sunderland have submitted an official bid for £20m-rated Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumí. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Black Cats have made their move, with the Bologna defender keen to join the Premier League project under Régis Le Bris.

Bologna, however, are reluctant to part with the 27-year-old after his release clause expired, and are making it clear they want to keep him. Even so, Sunderland’s interest underlines their determination to further strengthen a defensive unit that has already seen the arrivals of Omar Alderete from Getafe and Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sunderland eye £30m Abdul Fatawu swoop

In attack, Sunderland have been heavily linked with Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu. Multiple outlets report that the Black Cats have tabled a bid just short of £30million for the Ghana international, who was a key figure in Leicester’s Championship title-winning campaign during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon.

Now a permanent Leicester player, Fatawu still has four years left on his contract but has emerged as one of Sunderland’s late-window priorities. The 21-year-old, who can operate on either flank, has started both of Leicester’s league matches this season but could be tempted by the Black Cats’ ambitious Premier League project.

