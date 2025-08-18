Sunderland are looking for a strong end to the transfer window

Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu is emerging as a transfer target for Sunderland in the closing stages of the transfer window.

According to various reports, Sunderland have lodged a bid just short of £30 million for the 21-year-old. The Ghana international is comfortable playing off both flanks, and so fits the bill for the Black Cats as they look to add another versatile winger to their ranks. The Foxes are said to be reluctant to sanction Fatawu’s departure, and he still has four years to run on his contract.

Fatawu joined Leicester City permanently last summer after a successful loan spell from Sporting Lisbon, where he played an integral role in the club’s Championship win under Enzo Maresca. He suffered an ACL injury at the start of last season that hampered his progress, but has started the current campaign as a regular under new boss Marti Cifuentes.

After the 2-1 defeat to QPR at the weekend, Fatawu urged supporters to stick with the team in the weeks ahead in an emotional message on social media.

“So disappointed about the game yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But as we say and believe that Foxes never quit, then is too early at this stage of the season seeing fans leave the stadium so early when we are down by one. This is the best time we need you. You can’t be celebrating wins with the team and don’t want to lose with the team.

“This is a game of football and you can’t be winning every time. We need everyone in both sides so you can be proud to celebrate victories with the team. This is the time to stick together, to be strong, to make this team get what they deserve. Thanks to all the traveling fans for your amazing support but we need more.”

Sunderland firm up interest in Serie A defender

Sunderland have now also submitted an official bid to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí.

The Colombian international has been repeatedly linked with the Black Cats over the course of the summer transfer window, with Regis Le Bris’ side undergoing an ambitious recruitment drive in recent weeks as they look to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League.

And to that end, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the club are now pushing ahead with an offer for Lucumí. Writing on X, the reporter said: “Sunderland submit official bid to Bologna for Colombian centre back Jhon Lucumí. Lucumí, keen on joining SAFC project to try new chapter in Premier League. Bologna want to keep Lucumí after his release clause expired, clear intention not to let him go.”

Speaking on Football Focus prior to Saturday’s win over West Ham, Sunderland sporting director Speakman said the club would continue working until deadline day to ensure head coach Le Bris has the strongest squad possible at his disposal – while stressing the importance of balancing ambition with long-term security. He said: “It is a process all the way through to the end of the month. I mean, we're trying to build the best squad for the Premier League that we can do.

“We think we've had a really good start at that. Obviously, today will be a good test for us, the first game, but we'll be working away through to deadline day to try to make sure that the team is the right team and the squad is the right squad. Fans will be excited, obviously keen to see the new faces, but I think there'll be a few as well who want a bit of reassurance.”