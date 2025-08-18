Despite having less possession, Sunderland’s midfield set the tone in their 3-0 win over West Ham

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there were any doubts about Sunderland’s summer midfield rebuild, they were emphatically answered at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka combined to produce a performance of power, balance and control as the Black Cats beat West Ham 3-0.

Régis Le Bris’ side conceded 63% of the ball, attempted almost half as many passes as their opponents (250 to 468) and yet still ran out convincing winners. The reason? A midfield that was both industrious and incisive, making Sunderland clinical in key moments while shutting down West Ham’s creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Habib Diarra’s drive vs West Ham

Signed for £30million, Habib Diarra brought the forward thrust Sunderland have craved in the Premier League. He completed 10.6km on the pitch – more than most West Ham players – and while he can lose possession in advanced areas, his instinct to drive forward repeatedly forced the visitors onto the back foot. His aggression set the tempo in a game where Sunderland needed to look forward.

Noah Sadiki brings balance to midfield

If Diarra was the risk-taker, Noah Sadiki was the safeguard. The £19.5million midfielder covered more ground than anyone on the pitch (11.5km), showing the engine that persuaded Sunderland to bring him in this summer. He repeatedly dropped into the back line when required, giving Trai Hume and Reinildo the license to step up, while dovetailing neatly with Diarra to provide balance. His work rate epitomised Sunderland’s game plan: less possession, more purpose.

Granit Xhaka answers age questions

And then there was Granit Xhaka. Written off by some as past his best, the £14.5million signing looked anything but. He covered 11.2km – second only to Sadiki – and created two chances, dictating tempo from deep. Calm, commanding and unflustered, he knitted Sunderland’s play together with authority, marshalling younger teammates around him. Far from looking out of legs, Xhaka appeared to have time and space whenever he received the ball. He made it look easy.

A £64m transfer masterstroke after Jobe exit

Altogether, Sunderland spent £64million on the midfield trio – and on this evidence, it looks like a Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi masterstroke. Diarra’s dynamism, Sadiki’s discipline and Xhaka’s know-how gave Sunderland the balance that many promoted sides lack. It was the platform that allowed them to soak up West Ham’s possession and still come away with a statement win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

When Jobe Bellingham was sold at the start of the summer, many wondered if his box-to-box brilliance could be replaced effectively. Instead, Sunderland appears to have significantly improved their midfield, adding not just energy but greater balance and depth. In truth, performances like this make the loss of Bellingham feel a distant memory.

Sunderland now have strength in numbers

Perhaps the most exciting thing for Sunderland fans is that this is just the beginning. Enzo Le Fée is pushing hard to start, Dan Neil is waiting for his chance, Alan Browne remains a seasoned option, and Chris Rigg is one of the brightest teenagers in English football. The competition is fierce enough that Sunderland’s midfield already looks strong.

The verdict on Sunderland’s midfield vs West Ham

Sunderland were out-passed and out-possessed, yet never out-thought. Their midfield ran harder, pressed smarter, and used the ball with more intent than their visitors. In a game where efficiency mattered more than aesthetics, Diarra, Sadiki and Xhaka provided the perfect blend – and gave a glimpse of why Sunderland’s record-breaking summer spend might just pay off.

Your next Sunderland read: Wilson Isidor delivers honest verdict on Sunderland bench role and speaks out on Régis Le Bris’ decision