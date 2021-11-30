Transfer rumours: Middlesbrough seek loan deal for 23-y/o ex-West Ham attacker - could Sunderland be interested?

Football Insider states that Middlesbrough are set to sanction a loan move for the attacking midfielder this winter.

The 23-year-old has failed to break into Middlesbrough's first team this campaign and has struggled for fitness.

The former West Ham man picked up a knee injury against Brentford in the FA Cup earlier this year that has stunted his development at the North East club.

Marcus Browne.

Before the injury, Browne made three goal contributions in five appearances in the Championship and has recently returned to training.

After taking over from Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium, however, new manager Chris Wilder wants to re-shape part of his squad during the upcoming window.

It is thought that Browne could be surplus to requirements this season and that a loan move could be best for all involved.

Might Sunderland be interested?

It is true that the Black Cats are suffering from a speight of injuries at the moment.

Dennis Cirkin is to missing until the new year due to a hernia problem with Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady both suffering from long-term injuries

Niall Huggins and Denver Hume have also been ruled out until 2022.

Corry Evans suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up ahead of the club’s clash with Cambridge United on Saturday.

But those injuries have left Lee Johnson in need of reinforcements in the full-back areas.

The head coach could maybe use some additions in midfield but Browne tends to play further up and Sunderland already have Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard.

