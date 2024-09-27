Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All of the latest Sunderland-adjacent transfer news and speculation.

Sunderland continue their Championship campaign against Watford this weekend. The Black Cats have enjoyed a bright start to the season, and are currently second in the table after recording five wins from six league outings.

But while the vast majority of focus is fixed firmly on Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road, there are still plenty of transfer adjacent stories doing the rounds on Wearside - and beyond. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up a couple of the snippets you might have missed over the past day or two.

Palmer delivers Rigg price tag verdict

Former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sunderland would be willing to consider offers of around £25 million for teenage sensation Chris Rigg when the time eventually comes for him to leave the club.

The midfielder has been in exemplary form so far this season, and was the match-winner against Middlesbrough last weekend, scoring a deftly-executed back heel to seal a 1-0 win for the Black Cats. Unsurprisingly, given his recent output, speculation has been rife surrounding his future on Wearside, with a whole host of Premier League and continental heavyweights, from Manchester United to Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, linked with prospective swoops.

And citing the £15 million plus add-ons received for attacking talisman Jack Clarke this summer, Palmer is of the opinion that Sunderland would demand around £10 million more for Rigg. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “I would think that Sunderland, when you look at what they got in for Jack Clarke, that they’d maybe be looking at a fee of about £25 million and add-ons at least for him. This boy has got a hell of a future and I don’t think Sunderland will want anything less than that; it will be big, big money.”

Watford announce Chakvetadze deal

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s opponents this weekend, Watford, have announced an extension to Giorgi Chakvetadze’s contract at Vicarage Road. The Georgian midfielder has caught the eye this season, and has put pen to paper on a new deal that is set to keep him with the Hornets until 2029.

The 25-year-old joined Watford on an initial loan from Belgan outfit KAA Gent last summer, but made his move permanent at the beginning of the year. Since then he has amassed 44 appearances for the club, and speaking about his contract renewal, manager Tom Cleverley said: “He’s a fantastic example for our younger players on how focusing on what’s really important in your life - if you truly want to make it as a professional - matters.

“He’s quiet but so determined, leading by example with his professionalism and his passion for improving as a footballer and helping to bring success to our club. Let’s hope he can be a big part of our future and that success we all want.”