A round-up of the latest Sunderland-related transfer rumours.

The transfer window may have been shut for almost a month now, but for Sunderland and their Championship rivals, the speculation never truly ceases.

As we rapidly approach the final few months of the year, attention will inevitably turn to January, and already we are seeing plenty of reports surrounding potential business that could be conducted next year. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a couple of the transfer stories that you might have missed in recent days. Check them out below.

Rigg touted for Manchester United switch

Chris Rigg has been in sublime form for Sunderland this season, and the teenager’s precocious performances are reportedly beginning to attract attention from further afield. Indeed, the likes of continental giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already been mentioned as admirers of the midfielder in recent days, but according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the pair could face big competition from Manchester United.

Speaking to United In Focus, Bailey said: “I actually think he will probably end up at United, that’s the crux of it and I think they are pushing hard. United are huge fans of him, they like him a lot. Basically, it will come down to the player himself when it comes time to do a deal for him - I personally expect that to be done in January.

“We are going to see the battle emerge in the coming weeks and months, and United are firmly in the mix. But it may not even be in England as Dortmund likes him as well, wherever he wants his next club to be he will have that option. We are talking £20m-£30m for Chris Rigg. He’d be a first-team signing. “I think the United link is intriguing because even since he was quite young, when he was 15 it was interesting a scout said to me that Rigg was the ‘nearest thing to Bryan Robson he had ever seen’.”

Kari falls out favour

Elsewhere, reported Sunderland target Ayman Kari has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain after returning from a loan spell with FC Lorient “overweight”, according to Le10 Sport. The French youth international was touted for a temporary switch to the Stadium of Light this summer, but ultimately failed to seal a move, and has since been frozen out by manager Luis Enrique.

Kari had been expected to play some part in PSG’s first team squad this season, but as yet, he has not recorded a single minute of action amid suggestions that he is not in a suitable physical condition, and that he lacks motivation. Further reports in the French media go on to claim that the teenager is intent on running down his contract at the Parc des Princes, with his current deal having one year left to run.