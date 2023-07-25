Sunderland are 'set to sign' Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United, according to reports.

The Black Cats are in the market for cover and competition for Anthony Patterson after the release of last season's third choice Jacob Carney and the departure of second choice Alex Bass on loan to AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, has travelled with United’s squad for their US pre-season tour but was an unused substitute during their friendly match against Arsenal.

Andre Onana’s arrival from Inter Milan should also allow United to let some of their other keepers leave this summer with Alan Nixon stating that Bishop will join Sunderland when he returns from Manchester United's pre-season tour.

Manchester United reporter Steven Railston from Manchester Evening News offered his thoughts to the Sunderland Echo on how much United will sell Bishop for.