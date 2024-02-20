Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Gardiner has seen his loan deal at Blyth Spartans extended, it his been confirmed.

The Black Cats youngster enjoyed a fine start to an initial month-long spell with National League North club Blyth Spartans as he scored a goal in each half in their 3-1 win at Bishop’s Stortford on his debut.

With his side a goal down, Gardiner grabbed an equaliser with a neat chip with the half-hour mark approaching before doubling his tally from close range midway through the second-half and has gone from strength to strength with the non-league outfit.

The forward, 20, has enjoyed a successful start to his spell in the National League North scoring three times in seven appearances for the club and will now remain with Blyth until the end of the season.

Sunderland coach john Hewitson told the club's website: "We're delighted with the progress Harry has made. This is a great experience for him to play against matured athletes every week. We look forward to monitoring his work at Blyth over the next coming months."

Gardiner's current contract at Sunderland runs out during the summer and it remains to be seen whether or not the club will offer him an extension. The striker has not yet featured for Sunderland's first-team in league or cup games but has played for the seniors during pre-season.

