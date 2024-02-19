Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland first team players Jobe, Mason Burstow and Dennis Cirkin have hinted their approval of the club's major decision this afternoon

Sunderland have today confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season. As revealed by The Echo this afternoon, Michael Beale has left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

After the news dropped on social media, first-teamers Jobe Burstow and Cirkin liked Sunderland's Instagram post confirming Beale's departure and Dodds' arrival until the end of the season. Former Black Cats man Lynden Gooch also liked the post.

Sunderland will look to appoint a new permanent head coach at the end of the campaign. Dodds took charge of three games following Tony Mowbray's departure in December, overseeing impressive wins against Leeds United and West Brom before a defeat away at Bristol City.

"We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC," Speakman said in a club statement. "Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.

"Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”