Michael Beale looks set to leave Sunderland after just 12 games in charge at the Stadium of Light. The former Rangers boss only joined the Black Cats in December and since then he has won just four games, with Sunderland slipping from sixth to 10th in the Championship table.

After back-to-back losses to relegation threatened Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, Sunderland are now four points behind the play-off pace. Saturday's 2-1 loss against Birmingham was particularly disappointing, with Jack Clarke's opener being cancelled out by goals from Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi.

With that in mind, the Echo has taken a look at how Sunderland have fared under Beale compared to their Championship rivals and for a team with promotion aspirations, it doesn't make for pretty reading.