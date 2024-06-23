Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £40m-rated Sunderland pair have been linked with Southampton during the transfer window

Southampton are the latest club to be linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after replacing Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil. Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window. Some outlets have rated the goalkeeper as worth as much as £10million to £20million. The Echo understands that the interest from the trio is indeed genuine. However, Alan Nixon is now also reporting that Premier League new boys Southampton are also keen.

Nixon’s report states that Southampton are looking at Patterson after losing Gavin Bazunu to a lengthy injury with Russell Martin not wanting to rely on Alex McCarthy alone. Nixon also adds that Sunderland would want around £15million to £20 million for Patterson while the Saints would prefer to do business at about half of those prices.

Southampton also interested in Jack Clarke

The Saints won promotion to the Premier League after Russell Martin’s men defeated Daniel Farke’s Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley at the end of the season to secure a first-time return to the top flight, which prompted transfer links to Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Southampton’s interest in Clarke dates back to last January but their promotion now means they can look at a deal seriously with their Premier League status likely to attract the player’s attention this summer. Lazio and other Premier League clubs are also thought to hold an interest in the winger.

Clarke contributed 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million with interest in the former Tottenham man expected during the summer window as Sunderland looks to rebuild. It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland.