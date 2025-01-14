Transfer news: Sheffield United 'ready' to beat Sunderland to £7 million striker deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Sheffield United are said to be vying for the signature of Tom Cannon

Sunderland may have been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with Championship rivals “ready” to meet his £7 million price tag, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old in recent days, as have the Blades. Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town have also been credited with an interest.

For any of those clubs to secure a deal for Cannon, however, they would first have to rely on Leicester recalling him from his current loan spell with second tier rivals Stoke City. At the time of writing, the Republic of Ireland international has scored 11 goals in 25 outings for the Potters across all competitions this season, including a penalty in Saturday’s FA Cup third round victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy suggested that no concrete decision had been made on Cannon’s future as yet. As quoted by LeicestershireLive, he said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

But a subsequent report from Alan Nixon, via Patreon, has seemingly shed some light on the forward’s situation. According to Nixon, Leicester would ideally like to offload Cannon on a permanent basis this month, and will demand a fee of around £7 million to do so.

To that end, it is suggested that the Foxes would be open to an initial loan with an option-to-buy clause attached, but “anyone buying outright may yet clinch the deal”. With that in mind, Nixon states that Sheffield United are “being backed” by their new owners, and “ready to go to £7 million”.

Sunderland are still understood to be in the race to sign Cannon, but may yet be beaten to his signature by their promotion rivals, who are eager to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.