Sunderland look to have suffered a notable setback in their efforts to sign Jhon Lucumi

Sunderland may have been inadvertently dealt a blow in their efforts to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s are said to be closing in on the club record signing of winger Dan Ndoye from their Italian counterparts after reaching an agreement on a fee earlier this week.

And while in a positional sense Ndoye’s exit would theoretically have little bearing on Lucumi’s future, an update from continental publication Il Resto del Carlino, as relayed by 1000CuoriRossoblu, claims that Bologna have subsequently decided the centre-back is no longer a candidate for a potential sale this summer.

What is the latest on Jhon Lucumi’s transfer situation amid ongoing Sunderland links?

For a long while, it has been reported that Bologna would demand around £21.7 million for Lucumi, with various sources portraying Sunderland as reluctant to meet that valuation.

A recent update from Il Resto del Carlino stated that the Black Cats’ latest offer had in fact met the Colombian asking price, however, but that the Serie A outfit had also then raised their demands to £24.2 million.

And in the period since, it would appear that they have decided to shut the door on the possibility of Lucumi leaving the club altogether. An excerpt from this latest reports states: “The club had built a wall: between the Swiss [Ndoye] and the Colombian, only one of the two will leave the city. Well, yesterday it was confirmed that the match winner of the Coppa Italia final will leave Bologna, while the central defender remains locked in Bologna.”

For their part, Forest have reportedly agreed a package worth an initial £34.6 million, plus a further £4.3 million in add-ons for Ndoye. Bologna are also expected to receive 10% of any future transfer fee for the player too. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old has already completed the main part of medical at the City Ground, with an official announcement presumably imminent.

This latest plot twist in the Lucumi saga comes in the aftermath of an update from Corriere dello Sport, who had reported that any deal for Lucumi could be aided by the player’s own stance on the matter. It is understood that the defender is tempted by the idea of playing for a “big club” like Sunderland, despite their status as Premier League new boys.

