Yann M'Vila has caused a stir on social media amongst Sunderland fans following the latest reports.

The Frenchman is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season but has been linked with a return to Wearside.

It has been said that Sunderland have made 'contact' with the agent of their former midfielder with the 33-year-old 'liking' the story on Instagram when it was reshared by various accounts, which as has sent Wearsiders into a frenzy.

One fan on social media said: "Yes please bring him in, a player that did well here and is desperate to come back, what are they waiting for."

Another added: "We certainly leave a mark on some players - both Yann & Amad flirting with us - if one or both come it would certainly lift the mild apathy that’s beginning to seep in! We stupidly kept him waiting at an airport whilst N’Dong signed - so hopefully some unfinished business."

Reports from Foot Mertaco have stated that Sunderland are still 'dreaming' of Yann M'Vila re-joining the club and that he remains one of their 'top' targets for this window. The outlet also states that there has been 'contact' made between the club and his agent.

Reports also claim that The Black Cats were already interested in the Frenchman's profile last summer and discussions have resumed this winter ahead of a potential deal. Speaking to Le Progres recently, the midfielder has stated that he would return to Sunderland.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” he said. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.