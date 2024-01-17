News you can trust since 1873
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Hull - with changes after Ipswich loss: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Hull City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT

Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, which leaves Beale’s side seventh in the Championship table. Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Tigers:

The Sunderland keeper made a few good saves against Ipswich but couldn’t do much about either goal.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made a few good saves against Ipswich but couldn’t do much about either goal. Photo: Frank Reid

Beale may have to change his defensive line up after Aji Alese picked up a knock in training. Seelt could operate as a right-back or allow Sunderland to switch to a back three.

2. RB: Jenson Seelt

Beale may have to change his defensive line up after Aji Alese picked up a knock in training. Seelt could operate as a right-back or allow Sunderland to switch to a back three. Photo: Frank Reid

The central defender performed well on the whole during the game at Ipswich but was the closest player to Conor Chaplin when the Town forward headed home the winner.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

The central defender performed well on the whole during the game at Ipswich but was the closest player to Conor Chaplin when the Town forward headed home the winner. Photo: Frank Reid

Both O’Nien and Ballard have received eight yellow cards this season and will have to be careful to avoid a two-match suspension, which occurs when a player picks up 10 bookings.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Both O’Nien and Ballard have received eight yellow cards this season and will have to be careful to avoid a two-match suspension, which occurs when a player picks up 10 bookings. Photo: Frank Reid

