Sunderland have been linked with the 18-year-old prodigy alongside Leeds United and Middlesbrough

Sunderland are reportedly showing interest in 18-year-old prospect Lennon Miller.

Miller started his football journey in Motherwell’s youth system at just seven years old. His senior debut came on 31 August 2022, when he was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 4–0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish League Cup, just six days after turning 16.

This made him the youngest player ever to feature in a major competition for the club in its 136-year history. During the 2022–23 season, he was named as an unused substitute in several matches for the first team. His first appearance in the Scottish Premiership came on 28 December 2022, when he played in a 3–0 defeat to Rangers.

At the start of the 2023–24 season, Miller featured in every one of Motherwell's Premiership matches but was sent off for a last-man foul during the eighth round of fixtures against Livingston. He made his return to action against Aberdeen, only to be forced off due to a fractured patella, which would keep him sidelined for at least three months.

Two weeks later, he signed a contract extension, keeping him at Motherwell until 2026. Miller was nominated for both the SFWA Young Player of the Year and PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year awards but lost out in both categories to his Scotland under-19 teammate, David Watson of Kilmarnock.

With Paul McGinn and Stephen O'Donnell both injured, Miller, at just 18, was named team captain for Motherwell in their 2024–25 Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park. Despite taking the lead, Motherwell were defeated 2–1. Later, Miller suffered a hairline fracture to his ankle in another encounter with Rangers. Despite being just 18-years-old, Miller has made 63 senior appearances in all competitions and has played for Scotland at the under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels.

