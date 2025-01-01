Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The £25million-rated Sunderland star continues to be the subject of transfer speculation this season...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer has opened, with speculation likely to ramp up regarding incomings and outgoings at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are fourth in the Championship but lost their last game away to Stoke City after a late Tom Cannon goal handed interim head coach Ryan Shawcross all three points at the Bet365 Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the clash, Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris named key midfielder Jobe Bellingham in his starting XI once again, with the 19-year-old making his 21st appearance of the campaign so far. The former Birmingham City man has netted four goals and provided three assists already during 2024-25 and is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the country.

However, Jobe has once again been linked with a move elsewhere. The “United We Stand” Manchester United fan organisation are claiming that the attacking midfielder could be an option for both the Red Devils and Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer - and have claimed the player would be “open” to a move in six months time.

Their report reads: “Understand that a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United & Arsenal, are watching and tracking the progress of Jobe Bellingham, who would be open to leaving Sunderland at the end of the season. Personal terms for any move aren’t expected to be a problem, and clubs who’ve enquired have been told a fee.”

Reports earlier in the season claim that reportedly want at least £25million for Jobe amid transfer interest domestically and abroad. Borussia Dortmund are thought to still be keen on the 19-year-old, with the Black Cats wanting at least £25million for the attacking midfielder. It is said that the former Birmingham City man has no release clause in his current deal, meaning the Black Cats can hold out for a higher fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe agreed to a new contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, which will run until 2028 and places Sunderland in a strong position ahead of interest during January. Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Jobe.

What has Le Bris said about Jobe recently?

Régis Le Bris believes Jobe Bellingham will keep scoring crucial goals for Sunderland moving forward as the midfielder begins to reap the rewards of his hard work behind the scenes.

“Yes we have been talking about adding more goals, but I think it's clear in his mind,” Le Bris said. “I don't have to say to Jobe ‘you can score’. It was just a question of position. We've talked a lot about his position on the pitch. If he can manage different situations he can be involved in the build-up, the high pressure and the low pressure. But if he wants to affect the score his position had to be a bit higher up the pitch and we've spoken a lot about the position of our 8s. Especially for Jobe.

“Out of possession he plays as a 6 so it's not always easy to find the right balance with the offensive part of the game. He played there during the first game of the season, higher up the pitch, then he played as a midfielder. Now it's just a question of adjustment and he learns so very quickly.”