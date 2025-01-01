The confirmed Sunderland and Sheffield United team and injury news with 15 ruled out and 3 doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 07:54 BST

Sunderland host Sheffield United on Wednesday night in a huge game for both teams

Sunderland begin 2025 with a crucial fixture against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

In a massive game in the promotion battle, both bosses have a number of injury and selection concerns to weigh up. Here’s all the team news from both camps as we have it..

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season.

1. Romaine Mundle - out

Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season.

The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season.

2. Callum Doyle - out

The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season.

Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

3. Salis Abdul Samed - out

Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs.

4. Ian Poveda - out

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs.

