Sunderland begin 2025 with a crucial fixture against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
In a massive game in the promotion battle, both bosses have a number of injury and selection concerns to weigh up. Here’s all the team news from both camps as we have it..
1. Romaine Mundle - out
Sunderland are seeking specialist advice on a hamstring injury and so don't yet know exactly how long he'll be out - but it's clear that he'll be absent for a period and might not feature again this season. | Frank Reid
2. Callum Doyle - out
The former Sunderland loanee has suffered a calf injury and won't be involved on Tuesday night, and there is some doubt as to whether he will be able to play again this season. | Getty Images
3. Salis Abdul Samed - out
Midfielder returned to training on Monday after a calf injury and is expected to return to the squad when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday. | Frank Reid
4. Ian Poveda - out
Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May and so could play a part in the play-offs. | Frank Reid
