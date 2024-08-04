The homegrown Sunderland man looks set to leave the club this summer amid transfer interest

League Two side MK Dons have reportedly “entered the race” to sign Elliot Embleton.

The attacking midfielder looks set to leave Sunderland this summer with Régis Le Bris conforming as much post-Marseille at Valley Parade. The homegrown Sunderland attacking midfielder won promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs at Wembley during a loan stint back in 2021.

Embleton, 25, has been heavily linked with a return to Blackpool this summer and was left out of Le Bris’ first-team squad last Saturday at Valley Parade as Sunderland concluded their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw.

However, Alan Nixon has now stated that MK Dons will rival Blackpool for Embleton’s signature this summer. Derby County were also linked with a move for the player but are now understood to have pulled out of the race, preferring other targets.

After the game against Marseille, Le Bris was asked if Embleton was on his way to Blackpool this summer. His response? “Yes, it's possible.”