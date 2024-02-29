Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a deal for former Sunderland target Luciano Rodriguez.

head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America last year to watch Rodriguez, even though the forward always looked to be an ambitious target for the Black Cats.

Reports in Spain even suggested La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been watching the forward recently, while the player is said to be keen on a move to Europe. The latest reports state that Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the striker.

During the January window, Eredivisie champions Feyenoord tried and failed with an offer to land his services, while MLS outfit Charlotte FC also attempted to sign the player and were willing to pay a club-record sum.

Rodriguez scored the winning goal during Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in the Under-20 World Cup final in June, while he’s scored nine times in 31 appearances for club side Liverpool of Montevideo during 2023.

The 20-year-old won the Uruguayan League’s Young Player of the Year and was also named in the Team of the Year for 2023. Sunderland, though, have been priced out of a deal for the player despite their initial interest and scouting mission with the striker rated at around £12.7million amid interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

