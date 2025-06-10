Jordan Henderson has been repeatedly linked with a move to Sunderland in recent weeks

Former Sunderland striker Tore Andre Flo has insisted that Jordan Henderson would be a good signing for the Black Cats this summer amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Regis Le Bris’ side have been linked with a wide array of prospective targets since their promotion back to the Premier League via last month’s Championship play-off final, and one recurrent name linked with the Stadium of Light has been that of ex-academy graduate Henderson.

The England international is currently on the books at Ajax, but is expected to leave the Dutch giants over the coming months, with his boyhood club reportedly vying with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers for his signature.

For his part, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has refused to be drawn on the possibility of Henderson sealing a sensational return to Wearside. Speaking in an interview last week, he said: "I don't want to talk about individual players, that's not consistent with what we've done as a club.

"We have to try and find the right players for the team, we've got profiles and requirements for every position. We've been really specific about that so it's then about putting the jigsaw together and it will involve different profiles of players, different countries and leagues."

What has Tore Andre Flo said about Sunderland re-signing Jordan Henderson?

But while Speakman remains coy on the prospect of a homecoming for Henderson, ex-Sunderland hitman Flo has stated that he would be keen on the 34-year-old arriving in the North East.

When asked about Henderson during an interview with The Echo, courtesy of NewBettingSites.uk, Flo said: “I think it would be a good signing, to be honest. As you say, this is a player who would do anything for the club. I feel like he's a bit more connected than just another player that they would sign.

“So I think the supporters would be excited about it, I think he would be. And as you said, he's got experience, and Sunderland need experienced players who know what this is all about. So yeah, I hope he will be signed, and I think that would be a good thing for the team.”

What else has been said about Jordan Henderson potentially returning to Sunderland?

Speaking on Dutch television channel Vandaag Inside recently, businessman Chris Woerts, who previously served on Sunderland’s board during Henderson’s early days at the club, confidently stated that the former England captain is heading back to the Stadium of Light.

“He is leaving Ajax. I know that for sure,” Woerts said. “I know for sure that he is going back to his old love. To the promoted Sunderland. Promoted to the Premier League last weekend. That is where he grew up, and he is going back to his roots.”