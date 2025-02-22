Hull City will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City boss Ruben Selles has revealed that his side suffered a bizarre setback in their preparations to face Sunderland this weekend when his staff were unable to get tickets to watch the Black Cats in action against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Regis Le Bris’ side succumbed to a late Pascal Struijk brace in their top of the table clash with Daniel Farke’s men, and will be hoping to bounce back when they host Hull at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime. For their part, the trip to Wearside represents a tough test for the Tigers, who head into the contest just one point clear of the Championship relegation zone. But while Selles would have ideally liked to have had a presence in the stands at Elland Road to scout Sunderland, his plans were dealt an unexpected blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a press conference, when asked if his staff had attended the match in Yorkshire, the Spaniard explained: "No, we didn't [go to Elland Road. [Assistant coaches] Toby [Loveland] and James [Oliver-Pearce] were ready to go, but we could not get the tickets for some reason. We watched the game live on TV, and then we watched it from the tactical camp. We have been in some other [Sunderland] games, so we worked the game as usual.”

Selles jokingly added: "Apparently, it was sold out, or we are too late. I don't know what it was there, but we were not able to manage to get any tickets."

But despite only being able to watch the action from home, Selles was still suitably impressed by Sunderland’s endeavour against the league leaders. He continued: "First of all, I think it was Neil Warnock [on Sky Sports] after the game who talked about those couple of key moments of the game so they could keep growing.

“When you are as competitive as they are, and you have been as competitive as they were in that game, it's more about, 'next time that we will be there, we will need to do this or that, but we can beat anybody', and I think they went there and made a fantastic performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"For the first 65, 70 minutes, they controlled the game. Leeds is a very powerful team, but I think they were as good as Leeds in that game, and the fact that they lost the game in two set plays can really happen to anybody. It happened to Leeds against us [3-3 draw] when they lost the three points in the two set pieces.

"I think this league is like that; I would not expect any better or any worse from them for losing that game in the last second. They would take it that how competitive they were and how competitive they can be, and that is going to be, so I expect a very powerful team in front of us.

"We know what they are, and we know the results, of course, but the first thing for us is just to try to be ourselves, and I think if we are ourselves, we can compete not only against them, against anybody as we have proved. This is about how competitive we can be. We obviously get that they got some results against teams in and around us, but we need to find our way to do it."

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris explains the Salis Abdul Samed decision at Leeds United that surprised Sunderland fans